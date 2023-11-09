comScore
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: Latest GMP, listing date, how to check allotment status online

 Asit Manohar

ESAF IPO allotment status can be cheked online by logging in at BSE website or at Linkintime's website

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO listing date is most likely on 10th November 2023. (Equitypandit)Premium
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO listing date is most likely on 10th November 2023. (Equitypandit)

ESAF Small Finance Bank Lmited IPO: Finalisation of share allocation is likely to take place today as listing date of EASG IPO has been fixed on 10th November 2023. So, share allotment is expected today as the company is yet to announce share allocation. Once the allotment is declared, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime website. For more convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check their ESAF IPO allotment status online.

ESAF IPO GMP

Meanwhile, shares of ESAG Small Finance Bank are available at a premium of 21 in grey market today, say market observers. This means, ESAF IPO GMP today is 21.

ESAF IPO allotment status check BSE

To check one's application status online on BSE, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO;

3] Enter ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your ESAF IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

ESAF IPO allotment status check Linkintime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your ESAF IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

The public issue had opened for subscribers on 3rd November 2023 and it remained open till 7th November 2023. The public issue was offered at a price band of 57 to 60 per equity share.

