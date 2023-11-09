ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: Latest GMP, listing date, how to check allotment status online
ESAF IPO allotment status can be cheked online by logging in at BSE website or at Linkintime's website
ESAF Small Finance Bank Lmited IPO: Finalisation of share allocation is likely to take place today as listing date of EASG IPO has been fixed on 10th November 2023. So, share allotment is expected today as the company is yet to announce share allocation. Once the allotment is declared, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime website. For more convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check their ESAF IPO allotment status online.
