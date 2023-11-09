ESAF Small Finance Bank Lmited IPO: Finalisation of share allocation is likely to take place today as listing date of EASG IPO has been fixed on 10th November 2023. So, share allotment is expected today as the company is yet to announce share allocation. Once the allotment is declared, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime website. For more convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check their ESAF IPO allotment status online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ESAF IPO GMP Meanwhile, shares of ESAG Small Finance Bank are available at a premium of ₹21 in grey market today, say market observers. This means, ESAF IPO GMP today is ₹21.

ESAF IPO allotment status check BSE To check one's application status online on BSE, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Enter ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your ESAF IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ESAF IPO allotment status check Linkintime 1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your ESAF IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

The public issue had opened for subscribers on 3rd November 2023 and it remained open till 7th November 2023. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.