ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today is ₹20, say market observers
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited has been fixed on 10th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notification, "...effective from Friday, November 10, 2023, the equity shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." BSE notice went on to add that ESAF Small Finance Bank share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session during Friday deals.
