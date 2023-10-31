ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens on November 3, price band set at ₹57 to ₹60 per share
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO subscription opens on Nov 3. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allocation to anchor investors on Nov 2.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share of face value of ₹10. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens for subscription on Friday, November 3, and closes on Tuesday, November 7. The allocation to anchor investors for ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 2.
