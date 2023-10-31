Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens on November 3, price band set at 57 to 60 per share

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens on November 3, price band set at 57 to 60 per share

Dhanya Nagasundaram

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO subscription opens on Nov 3. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allocation to anchor investors on Nov 2.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO sets price band in the range of 57 to 60 per equity share.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 57 to 60 per equity share of face value of 10. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens for subscription on Friday, November 3, and closes on Tuesday, November 7. The allocation to anchor investors for ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 2.

(more to come)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.