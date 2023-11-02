ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, review, here are 10 key things to know
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens for subscription tomorrow. The bank focuses on providing credit to customers in rural and semi-urban areas.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Friday, November 3). ESAF is a small finance bank focuses primarily on providing credit to customers who reside in rural and semi-urban areas. The bank offers retail loans, MSME loans, microloans, loans to financial institutions, and agricultural loans.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started