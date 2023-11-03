ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO raises ₹135 crore from anchor investors; check details
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO raised ₹135.15 crores from anchor investors, allocating 2,25,24,998 equity shares at ₹60 per share.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO anchor investors: ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO raised a capital of ₹135.15 crores from anchor investors on Thursday, November 2. The company informed the exchanges that it allocated 2,25,24,998 equity shares at ₹60 per share to anchor investors. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has opened for subscription today (Friday, November 3), and will close on Tuesday, November 7. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share of face value of ₹10.
