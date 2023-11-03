comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 11:43:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.05 -0.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 652.45 2.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.1 1.08%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 204.35 0.52%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,488.35 0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO raises 135 crore from anchor investors; check details
Back Back

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO raises ₹135 crore from anchor investors; check details

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO raised ₹135.15 crores from anchor investors, allocating 2,25,24,998 equity shares at ₹60 per share.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO raises a capital of ₹135.15 crores from anchor investors. (Equitypandit)Premium
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO raises a capital of 135.15 crores from anchor investors. (Equitypandit)

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO anchor investors: ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO raised a capital of 135.15 crores from anchor investors on Thursday, November 2. The company informed the exchanges that it allocated 2,25,24,998 equity shares at 60 per share to anchor investors. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has opened for subscription today (Friday, November 3), and will close on Tuesday, November 7. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been set in the range of 57 to 60 per equity share of face value of 10.

Also Read: 

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO anchor investors list - ACM Global VCC Fund, Founders Collective Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Edelweiss Tokyo Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI General Life Insurance, Ananta Capital Ventures Fund, Astorne Capital VCC, and Alchemie Ventures Fund were among the foreign and domestic institutions that took part in the anchor.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

“The IPO steering committee of the bank in their meeting held on Thursday, November 2,2023 and the promoter selling shareholder, in consultation with ICICI Securities Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, have finalised allocation of 2,25,24,998 Equity Shares, to Anchor Investors at Anchor Investor Allocation Price of 60/- per Equity Share (including share premium of 50/- per Equity Share)," the company said. 

Also Read: ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens today: GMP, issue details, review, here are 10 key things to know

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO details

ESAF Bank IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 390.7 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth 72.3 crore by three shareholders. The company plans to raise 463 crore from the IPO.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to augment its Tier – I capital base to meet the future capital requirements.

The book-running lead managers for ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO are ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

Also Read: ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO dates

Tentative ESAF Small Finance Bank listing date is scheduled for Thursday, November 16. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date has been fixed for Friday, November 10. If the company switches to T+3 norms then the dates will change accordingly.

Also Read: ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens on November 3, price band set at 57 to 60 per share

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today

ESAF IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +22, similar to the previous session. This indicates ESAF Small Finance Bank share price were trading at a premium of 22 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, review, here are 10 key things to know

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App