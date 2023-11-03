ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO anchor investors: ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO raised a capital of ₹135.15 crores from anchor investors on Thursday, November 2. The company informed the exchanges that it allocated 2,25,24,998 equity shares at ₹60 per share to anchor investors. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has opened for subscription today (Friday, November 3), and will close on Tuesday, November 7. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share of face value of ₹10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO anchor investors list - ACM Global VCC Fund, Founders Collective Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Edelweiss Tokyo Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI General Life Insurance, Ananta Capital Ventures Fund, Astorne Capital VCC, and Alchemie Ventures Fund were among the foreign and domestic institutions that took part in the anchor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The IPO steering committee of the bank in their meeting held on Thursday, November 2,2023 and the promoter selling shareholder, in consultation with ICICI Securities Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, have finalised allocation of 2,25,24,998 Equity Shares, to Anchor Investors at Anchor Investor Allocation Price of ₹60/- per Equity Share (including share premium of ₹50/- per Equity Share)," the company said.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO details ESAF Bank IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹390.7 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹72.3 crore by three shareholders. The company plans to raise ₹463 crore from the IPO.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to augment its Tier – I capital base to meet the future capital requirements.

The book-running lead managers for ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO are ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO dates Tentative ESAF Small Finance Bank listing date is scheduled for Thursday, November 16. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date has been fixed for Friday, November 10. If the company switches to T+3 norms then the dates will change accordingly.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today ESAF IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +22, similar to the previous session. This indicates ESAF Small Finance Bank share price were trading at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

