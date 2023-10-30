comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 30 2023 10:41:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.2 -0.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.3 -2.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,475.45 0.4%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 233.2 -1.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.3 -0.74%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO worth 463 crore to open on November 3
Back Back

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO worth ₹463 crore to open on November 3

 Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹390.7 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹72.3 crore by three shareholders.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO (Image: Company Website)Premium
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO (Image: Company Website)

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: ESAF Small Finance Bank, the Kerala-based lender, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 3, Friday. The company plans to raise 463 crore from the IPO that will close on November 7.

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band is yet to be announced. The public issue is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 390.7 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth 72.3 crore by three shareholders.

Also Read: Cello World IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?

In the OFS, promoter ESAF Financial Holdings will sell shares worth 49.26 crore, while PNB MetLife India Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company will offload shares worth 23.04 crore.

The company will finalise the basis of allotment of IPO shares on November 10 and credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on November 15.

ESAF Small Finance Bank shares are likely to be listed on November 16 on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company has reserved about 50% of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors and 35% for retail investors in the IPO.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

ESAF Small Finance Bank has also reserved equity shares worth up to 12.5 crore for its employees in the IPO.

The book-running lead managers for ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO are ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to augment its Tier – I capital base to meet the future capital requirements.

ESAF Small Finance Bank had refiled its draft IPO papers with Sebi in July this year and had received approval from the capital markets regulator for the IPO on October 17.

Also Read: Tata Technologies IPO: Why you should expect upcoming IPO's launch next month — explained

About ESAF Small Finance Bank 

As on March 31, 2023, ESAF Small Finance Bank has a network of 700 banking outlets and 767 customer service centres.

The bank’s net profit for FY23 jumped to 302.3 crore from 54.73 crore in FY22. The bank’s net interest income (NII) in FY23 rose 60% YoY to 1,836.3 crore.

ESAF Small Finance Bank’s asset under management (AUM) grew from 8,425.93 crore as on March 31, 2021 to 16,331.26 crore as on March 31, 2023, registering a CAGR of 39.22%, which was the highest CAGR among its peers. 

Its deposits grew from 8,999.42 crore in March 2021 to 14,665.62 crore in March 2023, registering a CAGR of 27.66%.

Catch Live Market Updates here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App