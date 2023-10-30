ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO worth ₹463 crore to open on November 3
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹390.7 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹72.3 crore by three shareholders.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: ESAF Small Finance Bank, the Kerala-based lender, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 3, Friday. The company plans to raise ₹463 crore from the IPO that will close on November 7.
