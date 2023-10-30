ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO worth 463 crore to open on November 3

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: ESAF Small Finance Bank, the Kerala-based lender, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 3, Friday. The company plans to raise ₹463 crore from the IPO that will close on November 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO price band is yet to be announced. The public issue is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹390.7 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹72.3 crore by three shareholders.

In the OFS, promoter ESAF Financial Holdings will sell shares worth ₹49.26 crore, while PNB MetLife India Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company will offload shares worth ₹23.04 crore.

The company will finalise the basis of allotment of IPO shares on November 10 and credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on November 15.

ESAF Small Finance Bank shares are likely to be listed on November 16 on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company has reserved about 50% of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors and 35% for retail investors in the IPO.

ESAF Small Finance Bank has also reserved equity shares worth up to ₹12.5 crore for its employees in the IPO.

The book-running lead managers for ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO are ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to augment its Tier – I capital base to meet the future capital requirements.

ESAF Small Finance Bank had refiled its draft IPO papers with Sebi in July this year and had received approval from the capital markets regulator for the IPO on October 17.

About ESAF Small Finance Bank As on March 31, 2023, ESAF Small Finance Bank has a network of 700 banking outlets and 767 customer service centres.

The bank’s net profit for FY23 jumped to ₹302.3 crore from ₹54.73 crore in FY22. The bank’s net interest income (NII) in FY23 rose 60% YoY to ₹1,836.3 crore.

ESAF Small Finance Bank’s asset under management (AUM) grew from ₹8,425.93 crore as on March 31, 2021 to ₹16,331.26 crore as on March 31, 2023, registering a CAGR of 39.22%, which was the highest CAGR among its peers.

Its deposits grew from ₹8,999.42 crore in March 2021 to ₹14,665.62 crore in March 2023, registering a CAGR of 27.66%.

