ESAF Small Finance Bank refiles DRHP; cuts issue size to ₹629 crore

ESAF Small Finance Bank refiles DRHP; cuts issue size to ₹629 crore1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST
The ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO will now comprise fresh issue equity shares aggregating to ₹486.74 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹142.3 crore.
ESAF Small Finance Bank has refiled its preliminary papers with markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹629 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×