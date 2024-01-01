Esconet Technologies files DRHP with SEBI for NSE SME listing
Esconet Technologies Limited has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to be listed on NSE Emerge. Esconet's IPO includes a fresh issue of 33,60,000 equity shares, with a face value of ₹10.
