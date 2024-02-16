Esconet Technologies IPO: Issue subscribed 4.4 times so far on day 1; check GMP, other key details of SME IPO
Esconet Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹80 to ₹84 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹134,400.
Esconet Technologies IPO: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Esconet Technologies began today, February 16, and the issue has been oversubscribed heavily within hours of opening.
