Esconet Technologies IPO: The bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Esconet Technologies began today, February 16, and the issue has been oversubscribed heavily within hours of opening.

Esconet Technologies IPO is an SME IPO and a book-built issue of ₹28.22 crore which will conclude on February 20.

Esconet Technologies is a provider of high-end supercomputing solutions, and data center facilities that include storage servers, network security, virtualization, and data protection.

The SME IPO has received strong response from investors. Let us check Esconet Technologies IPO subscription status, GMP and other key details:

Esconet Technologies IPO Subscription Status Esconet Technologies IPO has been subscribed 4.45 times in total so far on Friday, the first day of the bidding process. It received bids for 99.29 lakh equity shares as against the IPO size of 22.30 lakh shares, as per data available till 2:25 pm.

The public issue received 8.05 times subscription in the retail category, 0.01 times in Qualified Institutional Buyer' (QIB) category, and 1.99 times subscription in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category so far.

Esconet Technologies IPO GMP Today Esconet Technologies shares are commanding a decent premium in the grey market today. Esconet Technologies IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has increased to ₹53 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Esconet Technologies shares are trading at a premium of 63.1% at ₹137 apiece in the grey market as compared to its IPO price of ₹84 per share.

Esconet Technologies IPO Details Esconet Technologies IPO opened for subscription today, February 16, and will close on Tuesday, February 20. The SME IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on February 21.

Esconet Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹80 to ₹84 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹134,400.

The company plans to raise ₹28.22 crore from the IPO that is entirely a fresh issue of 33.6 lakh equity shares.

Esconet Technologies IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on February 23.

The company proposes to utilise the fresh issue proceeds towards working capital requirements, investment in Wholly Owned Subsidiary, viz. Zeacloud Services Private Limited, to fund its capital expenditure expenses, and general corporate expenses.

Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Esconet Technologies IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Esconet Technologies reported a net profit of ₹3.04 crore in the financial year ending March 2023. Its revenue for FY23 was ₹96.90 crore.

For the period ending September 2023, the company posted a net profit of ₹3.05 crore upon a revenue of ₹71.46 crore.

