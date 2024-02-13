Esconet Technologies IPO: Price band, dates, GMP, other key things to know about the SME IPO
Esconet Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹80 to ₹84 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹134,400.
Esconet Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Esconet Technologies is set to open for public subscription on February 16.
