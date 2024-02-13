 Esconet Technologies IPO: Price band, dates, GMP, other key things to know about the SME IPO | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 13 2024 15:44:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.90 0.36%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.60 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 713.10 0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,394.00 0.25%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 511.80 2.07%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Esconet Technologies IPO: Price band, dates, GMP, other key things to know about the SME IPO
Back Back

Esconet Technologies IPO: Price band, dates, GMP, other key things to know about the SME IPO

 Livemint

Esconet Technologies IPO price band is set at ₹80 to ₹84 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹134,400.

Esconet Technologies IPO is an SME IPO and a book-built issue of ₹28.22 crore. Premium
Esconet Technologies IPO is an SME IPO and a book-built issue of 28.22 crore.

Esconet Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Esconet Technologies is set to open for public subscription on February 16. 

Esconet Technologies IPO is an SME IPO and a book-built issue of 28.22 crore. 

Esconet Technologies is a provider of high-end supercomputing solutions, and data center facilities that include storage servers, network security, virtualization, and data protection.

The company has announced the price band and other details for the forthcoming public offer.

Esconet Technologies IPO Details

Esconet Technologies IPO opens for subscription on Friday, February 16, and closes on Tuesday, February 20. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on February 21. 

Esconet Technologies IPO price band is set at 80 to 84 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 134,400.

The company plans to raise 28.22 crore from the IPO that is entirely a fresh issue of 33.6 lakh equity shares.

Also Read: Ritesh Agarwal's OYO eyes expedited IPO post profit surge, seeks SEBI nod

Esconet Technologies IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on February 23.

The company proposes to utilise the fresh issue proceeds towards working capital requirements, investment in Wholly Owned Subsidiary, viz. Zeacloud Services Private Limited, to fund its capital expenditure expenses, and general corporate expenses.

Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Esconet Technologies IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Also Read: Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: GMP signals positive debut of shares

Esconet Technologies reported a net profit of 3.04 crore in the financial year ending March 2023. Its revenue for FY23 was 96.90 crore.

For the period ending September 2023, the company posted a net profit of 3.05 crore upon a revenue of 71.46 crore.

Esconet Technologies IPO GMP Today

Esconet Technologies IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 26 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Esconet Technologies shares are trading at a premium of 30.95% to the issue price at 110 apiece in the grey market.

Read all IPO news here

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Feb 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App