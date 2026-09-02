ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment in focus today; GMP hints 59% listing pop, 6 steps to check status

ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment date: The ESDS Software Solution IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, 2 September). The investors who applied for the issue can check ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment status today in ESDS Software Solution IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The ESDS Software Solution IPO opened for subscription on Friday, 28 August and closed on Tuesday, 1 September.

ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +255. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ESDS Software Solution share price was indicated at ₹684 apiece, which is 59.44% higher than the IPO price of ₹429.

Considering the grey market activity over the past eight sessions, the current IPO GMP trend indicates a downward trajectory and is likely to decrease further. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹255 and ₹372, according to analysts.

ESDS Software Solution IPO subscription status was 135.88 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street. Investors can verify the allotment basis to see whether they have been granted shares and the quantity received. The IPO allotment status also displays the number of shares assigned. For those who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Allotted shares will be deposited into the recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, 3 September, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday. ESDS Software Solution IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, 4 September.

If you have applied for the ESDS Software Solution IPO, you can do a ESDS Software Solution IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment status of your application below: ESDS Software Solution IPO :

How to check ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. Here’s the link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, select the IPO; the name will only be displayed if the allocation has been finalised.

Step 3 Opt for one of the three available methods to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA as your application type.

Step 5 Enter the necessary details based on the mode you selected in Step 3.

Step 6 Once you've completed the captcha, click on submit.

How to check ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment page on the official BSE website - ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' section.

Step 3 Select the IPO from the drop-down menu under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then press the 'Submit' button.

How to check ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website for checking the ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment status online: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register on the NSE site, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 On the newly opened page, verify the IPO allotment status.