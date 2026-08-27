ESDS Software Solution IPO: GMP signals 85% listing gain; check key dates, price, reservation, and more in 10 points

ESDS Software Solution IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of ESDS Software Solution, an AI-enabled provider of cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure, and software solutions, is set to hit India's primary market on Friday, 28 August.

Ahead of the issue launch, ESDS Software Solution is creating a buzz in grey markets as the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates the stock can list at a strong premium of 85%.

ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP As per grey market sources, ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP on Thursday morning was ₹365. With the issue's upper price band of ₹429, the current GMP shows the stock could list at ₹794, at a premium of 85% over the issue price.

ESDS Software Solution IPO key details 1. ESDS Software Solution IPO date: The mainboard IPO is to open for public subscription on Friday, 28 August. It will close on Tuesday, 1 September.

2. ESDS Software Solution IPO size: The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore shares to raise ₹720 crore.

3. ESDS Software Solution IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹408 to ₹429 per share.

4. ESDS Software Solution IPO objects: According to the RHP, the company will use the net proceeds from the issue to purchase and fund the installation of cloud computing and other equipment and infrastructure for its relevant data centres. Some parts of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

5. ESDS Software Solution IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for one lot of 34 shares, aggregating to ₹14,586. The maximum limit for retail investors is 13 lots for ₹1,89,618.

6. ESDS Software Solution IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered 50% of the offer, while retail investors have been offered 35%. The company has reserved 15% of the issue for NIIs.

7. ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, 2 September, as the issue is closing on Tuesday. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Thursday, 3 September, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. ESDS Software Solution IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), DAM Capital Advisors Limited and Systematix Corporate Services Limited are the book-running lead managers, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the ESDS Software Solution IPO.

9. ESDS Software Solution IPO listing date: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE on Friday, 4 September.

10. ESDS Software Solution business overview: ESDS Software Solution is an AI-enabled cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions provider in India.

The company's revenue from operations for FY24 was ₹286.52 crore, which rose to ₹361.34 crore in FY25 and to ₹472.21 crore in FY26.

The company's profit attributable to its owners was ₹12.57 crore in FY24, ₹55.61 crore in FY25, and ₹120.28 crore in FY26.

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