ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP signals near 56% listing gains on Sept 4; check total subscription and other details

ESDS Software Solution IPO: The ESDS Software Solution IPO witnessed an exceptional rush from investors during its three-day subscription window, with the issue being subscribed nearly 143 times by the end of Day 3. With the public issue now behind it, market attention has shifted to the company's stock market debut, scheduled for Friday, September 3, on the BSE and NSE.

The IPO was open for subscription between August 28 and September 1 with an IPO price of ₹429.

Institutional investors led the bidding frenzy. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion received the strongest response, with subscription reaching 274.97 times the shares reserved for the category. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 202.87 times, while the retail individual investor (RII) quota attracted bids worth 41.68 times the shares available to retail investors.

With the listing date drawing closer, investors are now closely watching the stock's potential debut price and the possible gains it could offer over the IPO price.

IPO GMP: The latest ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP stands at ₹240. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band and the prevailing grey market premium, the shares are estimated to list at around ₹669 apiece. This indicates a potential listing premium of 55.94% over the IPO price of ₹429.

The grey market premium (GMP) represents the additional amount that investors in the unofficial market are willing to pay over the IPO issue price.

The basis of allotment for the public issue was finalised on September 2. Successful applicants are scheduled to receive the shares in their demat accounts today, September 3, ahead of the company's listing on the stock exchanges. Investors who subscribed to the issue can check their allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime Pvt Ltd, or on the BSE and NSE websites.

ESDS Software Solution IPO Details ESDS Software Solution's ₹720 crore initial public offering comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity shares. The public issue has no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Investors can bid for a minimum of 34 shares per lot, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,586 for one lot.

The company intends to deploy a major portion of the IPO proceeds towards strengthening its data centre infrastructure. Of the total funds raised, ₹576 crore has been earmarked for the purchase and deployment of cloud computing equipment and other infrastructure needed for its data centre operations. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

DAM Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are managing the issue as the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar.

About ESDS Software Solution Founded in August 2005, ESDS Software Solution Limited is an AI-enabled company offering cloud, managed services, Data Centre infrastructure and software solutions across India. Its offerings cover an end-to-end range of services, including Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), managed services and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), serving customers across the BFSI, Government and enterprise sectors.

During Fiscal 2026, the company served 2,501 customers and reported revenue from operations of ₹4,722.10 million.

ESDS Software Solution's IaaS portfolio includes a broad range of services, spanning colocation and Data Centre offerings, along with public, private, virtual private, hybrid and community cloud solutions.