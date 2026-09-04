ESDS Software Solution IPO listing today: GMP at ₹247; Share price prediction ahead of NSE, BSE debut

ESDS Software Solution IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Friday, 4 September) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, 2 September. According to details on the BSE website, ESDS Software Solution share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Friday's trades. ESDS Software Solution share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Friday, 4 September 2026, the equity shares of ESDS Software Solution Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities, as stated in BSE notice.

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ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP today ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +247. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ESDS Software Solution share price was indicated at ₹676 apiece, which is 57.58% higher than the IPO price of ₹429.

Analysing grey market trends over the past 10 sessions, the current IPO GMP trajectory shows a downward trend and is likely to decline further. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹247 and ₹372, according to experts.

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ESDS Software Solution IPO listing prediction Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd, said ESDS operates predominantly through leased or licensed data-centre infrastructure, enabling the company to expand capacity through an asset-light model with relatively lower upfront investments in land and buildings.

According to Ojha, ESDS delivered around 28% revenue CAGR between FY24 and FY26, while its EBITDA margin expanded to 49.6%. The company reported a PAT of ₹120.8 crore in FY26, reflecting strong operating leverage and an improving profitability profile.

Ojha highlighted the ₹11,831 crore, five-year AI infrastructure agreement with Sharon AI, involving around 8,208 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, as a key growth driver. He said the agreement provides substantial revenue visibility and positions ESDS to participate meaningfully in the rapidly expanding AI cloud infrastructure market.

He added that ESDS has a strong presence across BFSI, government and other regulated enterprises, supported by its SWARAJ Cloud platform and integrated offerings across cloud, data centres, cybersecurity and managed services.

However, Ojha cautioned that the company’s valuation, at around 41.8 times FY26 P/E and 21.5 times adjusted EV/EBITDA, leaves limited room for execution disappointments. Key risks include customer concentration, intense competition and rapid technological changes.

For IPO allottees, Ojha recommended booking partial listing gains while retaining the balance for the long term. He expects the stock could potentially deliver listing gains of 35–40% or more, subject to overall market conditions and the final issue and listing valuation.

“Given the strong AI-led growth opportunity and improving financial profile, investors with a long-term horizon may consider holding a meaningful portion of their allocation to participate in ESDS’ potential growth in AI and cloud infrastructure,” Ojha said.

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