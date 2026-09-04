ESDS Software Solution share price makes a blockbuster debut, stock opens with a 76.46% premium at ₹757 apiece on NSE

ESDS Software Solution share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today, Friday, 4 September. On NSE, ESDS Software Solution share price opened at ₹757 per share, 76.46% higher than the issue price of ₹429. On BSE, the stock opened at ₹746.30 apiece, up 73.96% than the issue price.

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ESDS Software Solution's IPO witnessed strong investor demand, with the issuer receiving 135.88 times subscription on the final day of bidding.

ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, 2 September. According to details on the BSE website, ESDS Software Solution share price listed in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Friday's trades. ESDS Software Solution share price today are available for trade from 10:00 IST.

Members of the Exchange were notified that starting Friday, 4 September 2026, the equity shares of ESDS Software Solution Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities, as stated in BSE notice.

ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP today ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +247. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ESDS Software Solution share price was indicated at ₹676 apiece, which is 57.58% higher than the IPO price of ₹429.

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Analysing grey market trends over the past 10 sessions, the current IPO GMP trajectory shows a downward trend and is likely to decline further. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹247 and ₹372, according to experts.

Also Read | ESDS Software Solution IPO GMP signals near 56% listing gains on September 4

ESDS Software Solution IPO details The public issue comprises an entirely new issue of equity shares worth up to ₹720 crore, with the price band fixed at ₹408– ₹429 per share.

Of the total IPO proceeds, ESDS plans to deploy around ₹576 crore towards the purchase and installation of cloud computing equipment and other infrastructure for its data centres. The remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

DAM Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are serving as the book-running lead managers for the ESDS Software Solution IPO, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

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Incorporated in 2005, ESDS provides a range of cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions. The company is among the two players in India offering the complete suite of GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions.

ESDS was also among the early cloud service providers in India to introduce community cloud services, designed to meet the specific data privacy, security, compliance and regulatory requirements of organisations.

During fiscal 2026, the company catered to more than 2,500 customers across sectors including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), public sector organisations, businesses and enterprises.

Financially, ESDS reported a rise in revenue from operations to ₹472.21 crore in FY2026, while its net profit stood at ₹120.82 crore.

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Also Read | ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment in focus today; 6 steps to check status

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.