Esprit Stones IPO booked 70% on the first day of bidding so far, retail portion fully subscribed; check GMP

  • Esprit Stones IPO is priced at 82–87 per share, with a 10 face value. At least 1600 shares are up for bid, and multiples of those are also available.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published26 Jul 2024, 01:06 PM IST
The Esprit Stones initial public offering (IPO) subscription period opened on Friday, July 26 and ends on Tuesday, July 30.

Prices for the Esprit Stones IPO range from ₹82–87 per share, having a face value of ₹10. There are multiples of those shares available, and at least 1600 shares are up for bid.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) will get 10,75,200 equity shares in total; non-institutional investors will receive 8,06,400 equity shares; retail investors will receive 18,81,600 equity shares; the employee reservation part will receive 1,28,000 equity shares; and market makers will receive 2,91,200 equity shares.

Founded in 2016, Esprit Stones Limited creates engineered surfaces made of marble and quartz. As of March 2024, the Manufacturing Facility I has three pressing lines and two polishing lines, with an annual production capacity of around 72 lakh square feet. In addition, we started producing the quartz grit and quartz powder that are required to create engineered quartz at our Manufacturing Facility II. The firm makes unsaturated polyester resin at its third manufacturing location.

Also Read | Standard Glass Lining Technology files DRHP for IPO with SEBI

The company's listed peers include Pokarna Ltd (P/E of 25.33), Pacific Industries Ltd (P/E of 16.43), Global Surfaces Ltd (P/E of 51.34), and Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd (P/E of 23.69), according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Esprit Stones Limited's profit after tax (PAT) grew by 190.04% between March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, while its sales increased by 56.07% over the same period.

Esprit Stones IPO subscription status

Esprit Stones IPO subscription status is 70%, on day 1, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 1.25 times, and NII portion was booked 48%.

The company has received bids for 27,40,800 shares against 38,91,200 shares on offer, at 13:01 IST, ccording to data on chittorgarh.com

Also Read | Trom Industries IPO: Price band, subscription status, GMP and more

Esprit Stones IPO details

The Esprit Stones IPO, valued 50.42 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 5,795,200 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The main uses of the net proceeds from the offering are working capital requirements, investments in the company's subsidiary Haique Stones Private Limited (HSPL), and repayment and/or prepayment of borrowings.

The issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and its lead managers are Choice Capital Advisors Private Ltd and Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP.

Esprit Stones IPO GMP today

Esprit Stones IPO GMP is +38. This indicates Esprit Stones share price were trading at a premium of 38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Esprit Stones share price was indicated at 125 apiece, which is 43.68% higher than the IPO price of 85.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Also Read | Esprit Stones IPO to open tomorrow; price band set at ₹82–87 apiece

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 01:06 PM IST
