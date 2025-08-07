Essex Marine IPO allotment date in focus. Here’s what GMP signals about debut of SME shares

Essex Marine IPO Allotment : The initial public offering (IPO) of seafood processing and exporting company Essex Marine received decent response from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Essex Marine IPO allotment date.

The SME IPO was open from August 4 to August 6. Essex Marine IPO allotment date is likely today, August 7, and the IPO listing date is August 11. Essex Marine shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise the Essex Marine IPO allotment status soon. Once the Essex Marine IPO allotment is out, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders, and then issue refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Essex Marine IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the Essex Marine IPO registrar.

In order to do Essex Marine IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Essex Marine IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Essex Marine Ltd’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Essex Marine IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen

Essex Marine IPO Allotment Status Check Skyline Financial Services Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 2] Choose ‘Essex Marine Ltd’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Enter either DPID/Client ID, Application Number. or PAN

Step 4] Click on ‘Search’

Your Essex Marine IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen

Essex Marine IPO GMP Today Essex Marine shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market with no grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market experts, Essex Marine IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This means that in the grey market, Essex Marine shares are trading flat at ₹54 apiece, equal to its issue price of ₹54 per share.

Considering the Essex Marine IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Essex Marine shares would be ₹54 per share.

Essex Marine IPO Subscription Status, Details The bidding for the public issue opened on Monday, August 4, and closed on Wednesday, August 6. Essex Marine IPO allotment date is likely today, 7 August 2025, and the IPO listing date is likely August 11. Essex Marine shares will be listed on BSE SME.

Essex Marine IPO price band was ₹54 per share. The company raised ₹23.01 crore from the public issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 42.62 lakh equity shares.

Essex Marine IPO was subscribed 2.91 times in total. The public issue received 4.95 times subscription in the individual investors category, and 87% in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Khandwala Securities is the book-running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the Essex Marine IPO registrar.