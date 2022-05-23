Ethos IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Ethos IPO is expected to take place this week on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on May 27. The registrar for this IPO is KFin Technologies Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.

