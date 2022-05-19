Ethos IPO: GMP, subscription status, financials, review. Should you subscribe?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ethos IPO GMP today is ₹10 that means grey market is expecting that Ethos IPO listing would be around ₹888 per equity share, believe market observers
Ethos IPO (Initial Public Offering) opened for subscription on 18th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 20th May 2022. The largest luxury and premium watch retailer aims to raise ₹472.29 crore from its public offer where ₹375 crore would come through fresh issues while ₹97.29 crore would be raised via offer for sale (OFS). The public issue has been offered at a price band of ₹836 to ₹878 per equity share. Meanwhile, Ethos shares have made debut in the grey market after day one of bidding. According to market observers, shares of Ethos are available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today.
As per the market observers, Ethos IPO GMP today is ₹10 that means grey market is expecting that Ethos IPO listing would be around ₹888 ( ₹878 + ₹10) per equity share. They said that pull back rally inn secondary market may further boost the grey market sentiment in regard to the Ethos IPO.
Ethos IPO subscription status
After day 1 of bidding, Ethos IPO has been subscribed 0.27 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.53 times.
Ethos IPO price band
Company has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹836 to ₹878 per equity share.
Ethos IPO objective
The company has proposed to utilize the net proceeds of its public issue for debt repayment, funding its working capital, financing its capital expenditure, etc.
Ethos IPO financials
Ethos Ltd reported total revenue at around ₹445 crore in FY19 whereas in FY20 and FY21, its total revenue stood at ₹461 crore and 403 crore respectively. In first 9 months of FY22, Ethos Ltd has reporeted total revenue at around ₹429 crore. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) in April to December 2021 period stands at around ₹16 crore, which was around 5.78 crore in FY21.
Ethos IPO review
Giving long term subscribe tag to Ethos IPO, Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem securities said, "Company is bringing the issue at price band of ₹836-878 per
share at p/e multiple of 95x on post issue 9 Months annualized FY22 eps basis. Company being leading luxury watch Omnichannel retail player of India has access to a large base of luxury Customers. Company enjoys leadership position in an attractive luxury watch market with early mover advantage in certified pre-owned business. Also Ethos being Founder-led company is supported by a professional management team. With strong growth prospects, we believe company to be candidate for long term investment purpose. Hence, we recommend “Long Term Subscribe" on issue."
Recommending bidders to subscribe Ethos IPO, Anand Rathi report says, "At the high of the issue price-band (Rs878), the stock is valued at 285x FY21 P/E and 55x FY21 EV/EBITDA and we reckon a high and rising market share and unique brand partnerships to be positives."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.