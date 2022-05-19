Ethos IPO: GMP, subscription status, financials, review. Should you subscribe?

Ethos IPO (Initial Public Offering) opened for subscription on 18th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 20th May 2022. The largest luxury and premium watch retailer aims to raise ₹472.29 crore from its public offer where ₹375 crore would come through fresh issues while ₹97.29 crore would be raised via offer for sale (OFS). The public issue has been offered at a price band of ₹836 to ₹878 per equity share. Meanwhile, Ethos shares have made debut in the grey market after day one of bidding. According to market observers, shares of Ethos are available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today.

