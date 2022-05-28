Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ethos IPO: Latest GMP, what analysts say on share listing premium

Ethos IPO: Latest GMP, what analysts say on share listing premium

Ethos IPO listing date:  As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Ethos Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange on 30th May 2022. Photo: Courtesy Ethos Limited website
2 min read . 07:08 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Ethos IPO GMP today: Shares of Ethos Limited are available at a discount of 5 in grey market today, say market observers

Ethos IPO: Shares of Ethos Limited is all set to hit the Dalal Street on Monday as BSE notice had made it clear that Ethos IPO listing date is 30th May 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Ethos Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, May 30, 2022. According to stock market analysts, Ethos shares may have a positive listing. However, sentiments in grey market is still negative. As per the market observers, shares of Ethos Limited are available at a discount of 5 in grey market today.

Ethos IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Ethos IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is minus 5 that means grey market is expecting Ethos IPO listing at around 873 ( 878 - 5). So, grey market is expecting discounted listing of the Ethos shares.

However, stock market experts said that grey market is not an ideal indicator about the expected listing of an IPO as it is an un-official and non-regulated data, which has nothing to do with the balance sheet of the company.

Ethos IPO listing price

Expecting a positive listing of Ethos share, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Shares of Ethos Limited may have a positive listing on Monday and in bear case it may list around 885 to 900 levels whereas in bulls case, Ethos shares may list around 920 to 930 apiece levels."

Speaking on Ethos IPO listing, Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at Share India said, "Ethos issue price seems expensive if we compare it with the company’s performance in the past year. The prevailing market conditions and valuations suggest that the IPO may list around the issue price or at a minor discount. Investors may book their positions and wait to re-enter at lower levels for short term gains or till the market sentiments stabilize." He said that much will depend upon the kind of opening stock market gets on Monday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.