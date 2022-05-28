Ethos IPO: Latest GMP, what analysts say on share listing premium

Ethos IPO: Shares of Ethos Limited is all set to hit the Dalal Street on Monday as BSE notice had made it clear that Ethos IPO listing date is 30th May 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Ethos Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, May 30, 2022. According to stock market analysts, Ethos shares may have a positive listing. However, sentiments in grey market is still negative. As per the market observers, shares of Ethos Limited are available at a discount of ₹5 in grey market today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}