OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Ethos IPO opens tomorrow. All you need to know
Listen to this article

Luxury and premium watch retail player Ethos Limited's 472-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription tomorrow and conclude on Friday, May 20, 2022. The firm has fixed a price band of 836-878 a share for its three-day issue.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to 375 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,108,037 equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to garner 472.3 crore. The equity shares of the company are expected to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be utilised for repayment of debt, funding working capital requirements, opening new stores and general corporate purposes, the company said.

Ethos has the largest portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India and retails 50 premium and luxury watch brands like Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Bvlgari, H. Moser & Cie, Rado, Longines, Baume & Mercier, Oris SA, Corum, Carl F Bucherer, Tissot, Raymond Weil, Louis Moinet and Balmain.

It has 50 physical retail stores in 17 cities in India in a multi- store format, and offers an omni-channel experience to its customers through its website and social media platforms. The company's revenue from operations stood at 386.57 crore for fiscal 2021, while its net profit was 5.78 crore in the same period.

Emkay Global Financial Services and InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers are the book running lead managers to the issue. KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the IPO.

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout