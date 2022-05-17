Ethos IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, financials, review. Should you apply?

Giving Ethos IPO review, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Ethos is India’s one of the largest luxury and premium watch retail player having 13% share of the total retail sales in premium and luxury segment and a share of 20% share in luxury segment. On the operational front, the company has posted inconsistent numbers. Net profit margin remained at 1.50% for FY21. The company as posted exceptional numbers for 9MFY22. The asking PE post fresh issue is around 358x based on FY21 numbers. The issue looks expensively priced. Valuations and current market conditions may wary the investors while subscribing for the issue."