Luxury and premium watch retail player Ethos has fixed a price band of ₹836-878 a share for its ₹472-crore initial public offering (IPO). The three day initial share sale will open for subscription next week on Wednesday, May 18 and conclude on Friday, May 20, 2022.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹375 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,108,037 equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to garner ₹472.3 crore. The equity shares of the company are expected to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be utilised for repayment of debt, funding working capital requirements, opening new stores and general corporate purposes, the company said.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 35% for retail investors and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 17 equity shares and in multiples of 17 thereafter.

Ethos has the largest portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India and retails 50 premium and luxury watch brands like Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Bvlgari, H. Moser & Cie, Rado, Longines, Baume & Mercier, Oris SA, Corum, Carl F Bucherer, Tissot, Raymond Weil, Louis Moinet and Balmain.

It has 50 physical retail stores in 17 cities in India in a multi- store format, and offers an omni-channel experience to its customers through its website and social media platforms. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹386.57 crore for fiscal 2021, while its net profit was ₹5.78 crore in the same period.