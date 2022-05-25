Ethos IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

Ethos IPO allotment status: Finalisation of share allocation for the largest luxury and premium watch retailer company's public issue is likely today as tentative Ethos IPO allotment date is 25th May 2022. Those, who have applied for the public issue worth ₹472.29 crore can check Ethos IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of Ethos IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.

