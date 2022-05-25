Ethos IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

Ethos IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online2 min read . 07:18 AM IST
- Ethos IPO allotment status: Bidders can check allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the registrar
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ethos IPO allotment status: Finalisation of share allocation for the largest luxury and premium watch retailer company's public issue is likely today as tentative Ethos IPO allotment date is 25th May 2022. Those, who have applied for the public issue worth ₹472.29 crore can check Ethos IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of Ethos IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.
Ethos IPO allotment status: Finalisation of share allocation for the largest luxury and premium watch retailer company's public issue is likely today as tentative Ethos IPO allotment date is 25th May 2022. Those, who have applied for the public issue worth ₹472.29 crore can check Ethos IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of Ethos IPO is KFin Technologies Limited.
Links to check Ethos IPO allotment status
Links to check Ethos IPO allotment status
After announcement of share allotment, bidders can check Ethos IPO allotment status online at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFin Technologies Limited website — karisma.kfintech.com. However, for convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check their IPO application status online.
Ethos IPO allotment status check BSE
To check Ethos IPO allotment status online, bidders can login at direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Ethos IPO;
3] Enter your Ethos IPO application number;
4] 4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Ethos IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
Ethos IPO allotment check KFintech
Bidders who want to check Ethos IPO allotment status on official registrar's website, they can login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct KFintech link — ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx;
2] Click at Ethos IPO;
3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);
4] Enter Ethos IPO application number;
5] Fill Captcha; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Ethos IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
After finalisation of share allotment, initiation of refund is likely to begin on 26th May 2022 and credit of shares in the demat account of lucky allottees is expected on 27th May 2022. The most likely Ethos IPO listing date is 30th May 2022.