Ethos IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) reflects on last day of subscription

Ethos IPO: The public issue worth ₹472.29 crore opened for subscription on 18th May and it will remain open for bidding till 20th May 2022, which means investors have just one day left to apply for the IPO (Initial Public Offering). After two days of subscription opening, the public issue has been subscribed 0.44 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.68 times. Meanwhile, Ethos shares have become available for trade in grey market from Thursday. According to market observers, shares of Ethos Limited are available at a premium of ₹7 per equity share.

