Ethos IPO listing date today: Shares of Ethos Limited are going to make debut on the Dalal Street today. As per the information available on the BSE website , the equity shares of Ethos Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of securities on 30th May 2022. Ethos shares will be listed in a special pre-open session (SPOS) at 10:00 AM today. According to stock market experts, Ethos shares may have a tepid but positive listing and Ethos share price may open around ₹900 to ₹930 apiece on Indian bourses.

Speaking on Ethos IPO listing price prediction, Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The company doesn’t have a listed peer, but the valuation demanded is too rich despite the prospects being good and the current volatile market is not conducive for primary issues with such rich valuations. There is not much activity in the grey market therefore it is difficult to predict the exact listing price of Ethos shares. We expect a tepid listing because of expensive valuations but any positive surprise can't be ruled out amid improved market sentiments."

Expecting flat listing for Ethos shares, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The luxury and premium watch retail player - Ethos is expected to make a flat listing debut on the bourses on account of muted response from the participants due to rich pricing and unfavourable market conditions."

On Ethos share price debut Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Ethos share may have a tepid but positive debut. It may miss the four-digit mark but I am expecting it to open around ₹900 to ₹930 levels. Much will depend upon the market opening. If the market opens weak, in that case Ethos share may debut around ₹900 per share levels whereas in the case of positive opening, it may open around ₹930 apiece levels."

What Ethos IPO GMP signals

According to market experts, shares of Ethos Limited are available at a discount of ₹5, which means Ethos IPO GMP today is minus ₹5. This means grey market is expecting that Ethos shares will list around ₹873 ( ₹878 - ₹5), which is almost at par with the price band of the public issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.