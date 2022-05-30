Ethos share listing today. Experts predict 'tepid' debut

Ethos IPO listing date today: Shares of Ethos Limited are going to make debut on the Dalal Street today. As per the information available on the BSE website, the equity shares of Ethos Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of securities on 30th May 2022. Ethos shares will be listed in a special pre-open session (SPOS) at 10:00 AM today. According to stock market experts, Ethos shares may have a tepid but positive listing and Ethos share price may open around ₹900 to ₹930 apiece on Indian bourses.

