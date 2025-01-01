Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Eureka Conveyor Belting gets BSE nod for fundraiser via SME IPO

Eureka Conveyor Belting gets BSE nod for fundraiser via SME IPO

Anubhav Mukherjee

Rajasthan-based rubber-conveyor belt manufacturer, Eureka Conveyor Belting, received the BSE approval to raise funds through an SME IPO from the public markets, according to the official release. 

Upcoming IPO: Eureka Conveyor Belting received BSE approval to raise funds via an SME IPO, according to the official release on January 1.

Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited, a Rajasthan-based firm operating in the rubber-conveyor belt manufacturing segment, has received final observation from the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO) in the SME segment.

The company filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) back on August 22, 2024.

The small and medium enterprise (SME) firm, via a book-built issue, offers an entirely fresh issue of up to 53,28,000 or 53.28 lakh equity shares, with a face value of 10 per share, in the upcoming SME IPO.

Eureka Conveyor Beltings aims to raise money to fund 30 crore capital expenditure needs and 9 crore working capital requirements. The remaining amount from the public issue proceeds will be used to cater to general corporate purposes. The company has not disclosed the total amount requirement.

Raj Kumar Khubchandani, Bharat Kumar Khubchandani, Sumit Khubchandani, Nitin Khubchandani, Bhakti Khubchandani and Puneet Khubchandani are the promoters of the rubber conveyor belt-making company.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the book-runner for the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the registrar to the offer.

About Eureka Conveyor Beltings

Eureka Conveyor Beltings Limited is involved in manufacturing and exporting a wide range of conveyor rubber belts, industrial rubber belts, industrial conveyor beltings, and heat-resistant conveyor belts, among other things.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Kota, Rajasthan, with a production capacity of 2,000 meters per day.

In the financial year 2023-24, the company's revenue was at 140.98 crore, with a net profit of 12.42 crore, according to company data. In the financial year 2022-23, the revenues were at 96.39 crore, and the net profit was at 8.53 crore.

The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and uses technology and in-house expertise to manufacture conveyor belts that meet stringent industrial standards, according to the company release. \

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.