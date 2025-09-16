Euro Pratik Sales IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Euro Pratik Sales IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales Limited has hit the Indian primary market today, and Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscription will remain open until 18 September 2025. This means the Euro Pratik Sales IPO date is Wednesday to Friday. The company has fixed the Euro Pratik Sales IPO price band at ₹235 to ₹247 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹451.31 crore from its initial offer, which is entirely reserved for offer for sale (OFS).

Meanwhile, Euro Pratik Sales shares are trading at par in the grey market before the opening of its subscription. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available in the grey market today, neither at any premium nor at any discount. This means Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today is zero.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscription status Bidding for the public issue will open at 10:00 AM today. Bidders can apply from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on the Euro Pratik Sales IPO date.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO details 1] Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today: Market observers say company shares are available at par in the grey market today.

2] Euro Pratik Sales IPO price: The engineering company's fixed price band for this public issue is ₹235 to ₹247 per equity share.

3] Euro Pratik Sales IPO date: The book build issue opened on 16 September 2025 and will remain open until 18 September 2025.

4] Euro Pratik Sales IPO size: The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹451.31 crore from its initial offer, which is entirely reserved for offer for sale (OFS).

5] Euro Pratik Sales IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 60 company shares.

6] Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on 19 September 2025. However, if there is a delay due to Saturday, the allocation can be finalised on 21 September 2025.

7] Euro Pratik Sales IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Share listing can be expected on 23 September 2025.

9] Euro Pratik Sales IPO lead managers: Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Apply or not? Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, SBI Capital Securities said, "At the upper price band of ₹247, the IPO is valued at a P/E multiple of 32.9x on post-issue capital. The business operates on an asset-light model, thus helping it generate an EBITDA margin of 35% plus and ROE above 30%. While performance was muted in the last 3 years due to unfavourable industry supply-demand dynamics, the outlook appears attractive with a rising share of the organised market. EPSL operates a unique business model with no like-to-like peers. Based on the company’s strong return metrics, extensive distribution network and comprehensive product portfolio, we recommend investors SUBSCRIBE to the issue for a long-term investment horizon."

Advising investors to apply for long-term only, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst, said, “Company promoters have given very little room for investors, which may impact short-term investors. The company deals in decorative wall panels and laminates, which are highly competitive. So, high-risk investors with a long-term view may apply to this public offer.”