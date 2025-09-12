Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing

The subscription period for the Euro Pratik Sales IPO is set to begin on Tuesday, September 16, and will conclude on Thursday, September 18. The allocation for anchor investors in the Euro Pratik Sales IPO is planned for Monday, September 15. Euro Pratik Sales IPO price band has been established between ₹235 and ₹247 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1.

The Euro Pratik Sales IPO comprises solely an offer-for-sale (OFS) initiated by its promoters. Consequently, all proceeds from this offering will be directed to the shareholders who are selling their shares, meaning the company will not gain any financial benefit from the event.

Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are acting as the merchant bankers for the Euro Pratik Sales IPO.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹247 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO - 10 key things to know from RHP Here are 10 key things from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that investors might want to know before subscribing to the issue.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO - Promoters Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi, Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi, Pratik Gunwantraj Singhvi HUF, and Jai Gunwantraj Singhvi HUF serve as the promoters of the company.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO - Peers As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Greenlam Industries (with a P/E of 87.54), Asian Paints (with a P/E of 62.6), Berger Paints India (with a P/E of 55.77), and Indigo Paints (with a P/E of 40.32).

Euro Pratik Sales IPO - Business Euro Pratik Sales operates as a seller and promoter of decorative wall panels and laminates, with 66 percent of its revenue coming from the decorative wall panels segment, approximately 26 percent from the decorative laminates division, and the remaining portion from other avenues.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO - Industry The real estate sector in India is a crucial area that significantly contributes to the nation's economy and development, providing substantial input to both GDP and job creation. Over the years, this industry has shown strong growth. In the calendar year 2024, the market size was about USD 550 billion and is anticipated to rise to USD 650 billion by calendar year 2025, with further growth expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, contributing approximately 13% to the country's GDP by 2025. It is projected that the market size of this sector will expand at a CAGR of around 10% from 2024 to 2030.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO - Financial For the year concluding in March 2025, it announced a profit of ₹76.4 crore, indicating a 21.5 percent increase from ₹62.9 crore in the prior year. In the same timeframe, revenue climbed by 28.2 percent to ₹284.2 crore, an increase from ₹221.7 crore.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO - Business Model The company utilises an asset-light business strategy by delegating manufacturing tasks to their contract manufacturing partners, and they maintain long-term agreements with chosen global manufacturers, which helps them provide distinctive products.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO - Brand Ambassador To enhance their brand presence, they have appointed Hrithik Roshan, a well-known actor, as the brand ambassador for the products associated with the “Euro Pratik” brand. In a similar manner, their subsidiary Gloirio has chosen Kareena Kapoor Khan, a prominent actress, as the brand ambassador for the products marketed under the “Gloirio” brand.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO - Products As of March 31, 2025, the company provides its customers with 30 different product categories and more than 3,000 designs, according to the Technopak Report. Their product offerings mainly focus on: (i) Decorative Wall Panels and (ii) Decorative Laminates.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO - Key Risk Some of the key risks are as follows;

The company's failure to grow or effectively oversee their expanding distribution network, as well as any interruptions in this distribution system, could negatively impact their operations, financial performance, and overall financial health. The company does not own any manufacturing plants, and their reliance on contract manufacturers for all their products exposes them to risks that, if they materialize, could significantly and negatively impact their operations, financial performance, and overall financial health. Euro Pratik Sales IPO - Lock-in of equity shares allotted to anchor investors Half of the equity shares allocated to anchor investors in the anchor investor portion will be subject to a lock-in period of 90 days from the date of allotment, while the other half will face a lock-in period of 30 days from the date of allotment.