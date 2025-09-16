Euro Pratik Sales IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens today. Check GMP, review, subscription status

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, a key player in the decorative wall panel sector, is open for subscription from September 16 to September 18. Euro Pratik Sales IPO price band has been set between ₹235 and ₹247 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1.
This public offering consists entirely of a sale of shares worth ₹451.32 crore by the promoters, without any fresh issue component.
Euro Pratik boasts a diverse product portfolio designed for both residential and commercial uses, primarily marketed under its leading brands 'Euro Pratik' and Gloirio.
The company follows an asset-light model, outsourcing its manufacturing to contract partners located in South Korea, China, and the United States. As of March 31, 2025, it has a distribution network covering 116 cities across India, supported by 180 distributors in 25 states and five union territories.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹247 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.
The company operates an asset-light business model with a focus on product design and development. EPSL outsources the manufacturing processes to contract manufacturing partners like Miga, South Korea, who possess the technology and know-how to manufacture the required designs. This helps to minimize the requirement for substantial capital investment in production facilities and equipment.
The Euro Pratik Sales IPO consists entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) made by its promoters. As a result, all proceeds from the issue will go to the shareholders selling their stakes, and the company will not benefit financially from the offering.
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Greenlam Industries (with a P/E of 87.54), Asian Paints (with a P/E of 62.6), Berger Paints India (with a P/E of 55.77), and Indigo Paints (with a P/E of 40.32).
Tentatively, Euro Pratik Sales IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, September 19 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, September 22 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Euro Pratik Sales share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 23.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. A discount of ₹13 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees in the employee reservation portion.
Euro Pratik Sales has raised ₹135 crore from anchor investors prior to the opening of its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription. The participating investors in the anchor round included 360 One group, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF), ITI MF, Alchemy Capital Management, Nuvama Wealth, Bengal Finance and Investment supported by Ashish Kacholia, Turnaround Opportunities Fund, Neo Asset Management, SB Opportunities Fund II, and PineBridge Investments based in the US, as noted in a circular published on BSE's website.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
