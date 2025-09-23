Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in stock market today

Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Euro Pratik Sales shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received muted demand. Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing date is 23 September 2025.

The public issue of the wall panels and laminates seller was open from September 16 to 18, and the IPO allotment date was September 19. Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing date is 23 September 2025, and Euro Pratik Sales shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, September 23, 2025, the equity shares of EURO PRATIK SALES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on BSE said.

Further the trading members may please note that Euro Pratik Sales shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and experts signal a muted debut of shares. Here’s a look at what Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today signals.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP Today Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today is ₹10 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the grey market, Euro Pratik Sales shares are trading higher by ₹10 than their issue price.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Listing Price Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹257 apiece, which is at a premium of 4% to the IPO price of ₹247 per share.

Along with Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP, analysts also expect Euro Pratik Sales shares to list at modest premium to the IPO price amid weak market sentiment.

“Euro Pratik Sales IPO price band of ₹235 – 247 per share values the company at a P/E of over 33× on FY25 earnings, leaving the issue appearing fully priced relative to its recent financial performance. While anchor interest and brand visibility supported by celebrity endorsements have lent confidence, the grey market premium has hovered around par, suggesting cautious listing expectations,” said Kalp Jain Research Analyst INVasset PMS.

The company operates on an asset-light model in the decorative wall panel and laminates segment, holding nearly 16% share in the organized wall panels market. Its expanding dealer network and design-driven portfolio have supported growth, but the industry remains highly competitive and fragmented, with sensitivity to real estate cycles and input costs, he added.

“With no fresh capital raised in the issue, well-informed investors may view Euro Pratik Sales stock as a long-term design-led niche play, though near-term gains could be limited,” Jain said.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 16, and closed on Thursday, September 18. The IPO allotment date was September 19, and Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing date is September 23, Tuesday. Euro Pratik Sales shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹451.31 crore worth book-building issue was entirely an offer for sale of 1.83 crore equity shares of ₹451.31 crore, sold at an IPO price band of ₹235 to ₹247 per share.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO was subscribed by 1.34 times in total, BSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 1.23 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.92 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.05 times subscription.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Euro Pratik Sales IPO registrar.