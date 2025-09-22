Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Listing: The equity shares of wall panels and laminates seller Euro Pratik Sales are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday after its initial public offering (IPO) saw muted demand from investors. Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing date is September 23.

The mainboard IPO was open from September 16 to 18, and the Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment date was September 19. Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing date is 23 September 2025, and Euro Pratik Sales shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of EURO PRATIK SALES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notice on BSE said.

Ahead of Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s a look at what Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today signals.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP Today Euro Pratik Sales shares are witnessing a muted trend in the unlisted market. Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today is ₹7 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the grey market, Euro Pratik Sales shares are trading higher by ₹7 than their issue price.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹254 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 3% to the IPO price of ₹247 per share.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue began on Tuesday, September 16, and ended on Thursday, September 18. Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment date was September 19, Friday, and Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing date is September 23, Tuesday. Euro Pratik Sales shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹451.31 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely an offer for sale of 1.83 crore equity shares of ₹451.31 crore, sold at an IPO price band of ₹235 to ₹247 per share.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO was subscribed by 1.34 times in total, BSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 1.23 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.92 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.05 times subscription.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Euro Pratik Sales IPO registrar.