Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Price band set at ₹235-247 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Euro Pratik Sales IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹235 to ₹247 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Euro Pratik Sales IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, September 16 and will close on Thursday, September 18. The allocation to anchor investors for the Euro Pratik Sales IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 15.

The floor price is 235 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 247 times the face value of the equity shares. The Euro Pratik Sales IPO lot size is 65 equity shares and in multiples of 65 equity shares thereafter.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. A discount of ₹13 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees in the employee reservation portion.

Tentatively, Euro Pratik Sales IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, September 19 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, September 22 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Euro Pratik Sales share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 23.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO details The Euro Pratik Sales IPO consists entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) made by its promoters. As a result, all proceeds from the issue will go to the shareholders selling their stakes, and the company will not benefit financially from the offering.

The company has decreased its planned offer size from ₹730 crore, which was originally filed in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on January 20 this year. The capital markets regulator approved its draft documents on May 15 of this year.

Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are serving as the merchant bankers for the Euro Pratik Sales IPO.

Company Details Euro Pratik Sales, which functions as a seller and marketer of decorative wall panels and laminates, generates 66 percent of its business from the decorative wall panels segment, about 26 percent from the decorative laminates division, and the rest from other sources.

The company asserts that it is one of India’s foremost and largest brands in the organised decorative wall panel sector, competing with firms such as Greenlam Industries, Asian Paints, Berger Paints India, and Indigo Paints.

For the year ending March 2025, it reported a profit of ₹76.4 crore, reflecting a growth of 21.5 percent compared to ₹62.9 crore the previous year. Revenue during this period rose by 28.2 percent to ₹284.2 crore, up from ₹221.7 crore.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Greenlam Industries (with a P/E of 87.54), Asian Paints (with a P/E of 62.6), Berger Paints India (with a P/E of 55.77), and Indigo Paints (with a P/E of 40.32).