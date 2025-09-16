Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscribed 0.46x on Day 1; NII portion fully subscribed

The initial public offering (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales received a lackluster response on its first day of bidding, September 16, with investors placing bids for 57.23 lakh shares against the total offer of 1.28 crore shares, resulting in an overall subscription of 0.46 times by the end of Day 1, according to exchange data.

The retail investors' portion was subscribed 0.34 times, while the non-institutional investors' portion was fully booked. The QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyers) segment was subscribed 0.26 times.

Euro Pratik Sales aims to raise ₹451.31 crore through the IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.83 crore shares. The IPO lot size is fixed at 60 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,820 for retail investors.

The price band for the issue is set between ₹235 and ₹247 per share. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, September 19, 2025, and the shares are scheduled to list on both the NSE and BSE, with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, September 23. Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

GMP signals muted listing As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Euro Pratik Sales IPO stands at ₹0 per share. This suggests that the shares are anticipated to list at the same as the IPO price.

The grey market premium represents the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it’s important to remember that GMP is a preliminary indicator and should not be the sole factor in making investment decisions.

About Euro Pratik Sales The company operates in the decorative wall panel and decorative laminate industry as a seller and marketer of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates. panel and decorative laminates industry as a seller and marketer of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates.

According to the Technopak Report, we are one of India’s leading decorative wall panel brands and have established ourselves as one of the largest organized wall panel brands with a market share of 15.87% by revenue in the organized decorative wall panel industry, and our total revenue from the decorative wall panels sold during fiscal 2023 was ₹1,742.89 million.