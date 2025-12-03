Exato Technologies IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Exato Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exato Technologies IPO received a staggering over 900 times subscription during its bidding period. The focus now shifts towards Exato Technologies IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 3 December 2025.

The SME IPO was open for subscription from November 28 to December 2. Exato Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, December 3, and the IPO listing date is December 5. Exato Technologies shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The company will finalise the Exato Technologies IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on December 4, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Exato Technologies IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Exato Technologies IPO registrar.

To do Exato Technologies IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Exato Technologies IPO allotment status online.

Exato Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Exato Technologies Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Exato Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Exato Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Exato Technologies Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Exato Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Exato Technologies IPO GMP Today Exato Technologies shares are commanding a stellar grey market premium (GMP) today, signalling multibagger returns upon listing. Exato Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹175 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, Exato Technologies shares are trading higher by ₹175 apiece than their issue price.

Exato Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹315 apiece, which is at a premium of 125% to the IPO price of ₹140 per share.

Exato Technologies IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Friday, November 28, and closed on Tuesday, December 2. Exato Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, December 3, Wednesday, and the IPO listing date is December 5, Friday. Exato Technologies shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company raised ₹37.45 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 22.75 lakh shares worth to ₹31.85 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4 lakh shares amounting to ₹5.60 crore. Exato Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹133 to ₹140 per share.

Exato Technologies IPO was subscribed by a whopping 947.21 times, BSE data showed. The public issue was booked 1,068.74 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, 327.08 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category (Ex Anchor), and 1,488.72 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment.