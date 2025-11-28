Exato Technologies IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO

Exato Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exato Technologies opened for subscription on Friday, November 28. The BSE SME IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 22,75,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,00,000 shares.

The issue is witnessing strong buying interest, as by noon on the first day of subscription, it had been fully subscribed.

Meanwhile, the company has raised ₹10.65 crore from anchor investors as it allotted 7,61,000 shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹140 per share.

Exato Technologies IPO subscription status By 1:10 PM on Friday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 23.74 times, with the retail portion booked 36.91 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 24.41 times. QIB's portion had not seen any subscription till that time.

Exato Technologies IPO details 1. Exato Technologies IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Exato Technologies shares was ₹120. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of 86%.

2. Exato Technologies IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, November 28, and will remain open until Tuesday, December 2.

3. Exato Technologies IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share.

4. Exato Technologies IPO size: The company plans to raise ₹31.85 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it will use to meet working capital requirements and fund product development. Some parts of the proceeds will also be used to pay some borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

5. Exato Technologies IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,000 shares.

6. Exato Technologies IPO reservation: The biggest chunk of the issue is reserved for QIBs. They have been offered 12,69,000 shares (47.44% of the issue). Retail investors come next, as they have been offered 8,90,000 shares, or 33.27% of the net issue. The company has reserved 3,82,000 (14.28% of the net issue) for NIIs.

7. Exato Technologies IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, December 3. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Thursday, December 4, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Exato Technologies IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

9. Exato Technologies IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Friday, December 5.

10. Exato Technologies business overview: The company offers customer experience-as-a-service (CXaaS) and AI-as-a-service, helping organisations enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

It serves key industry sectors, including BFSI, healthcare, retail, telecom, manufacturing, and IT/ITeS and BPO/KPO, by delivering technology-enabled solutions that address specific business challenges.

For FY23, it earned a profit of ₹5.06 crore, which rose to ₹5.31 crore in FY24, and to ₹9.75 crore in FY25. For the half year ended September 30, 2025, its profit stood at ₹7.26 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹72.76 crore, for FY24, ₹113.91 crore, and for FY25, it was ₹124.23 crore. For the first half of FY26, its revenue stood at ₹71.06 crore.

