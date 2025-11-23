Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date in focus. Here's GMP, how to check status online

After receiving a healthy response from investors, the focus has now been shifted to Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment.

The mainboard IPO was open for bidding from November 19 to 21. The allotment for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO is expected to be announced soon. Since November 22 and 23 fall on the weekend, the allotment process will likely be completed next week, on November 24.

Once the share allotment is finalised, the company will credit the allotted equity shares to investors’ demat accounts and process refunds for those who did not receive an allotment on November 25.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today Excelsoft Technologies IPO is currently commanding a moderate premium in the grey market. As per investorgain, the shares of Excelsoft Technologies IPO is currently trading at a premium of ₹8 per share. This indicates that the GMP of Excelsoft Technologies IPO is +8.

This GMP indicates an expected listing price of around ₹128 per share — roughly 7% higher than the IPO price of ₹120.

How to check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status? Investors can check their Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status online on the BSE and NSE websites, as well as through the registrar’s official portal. The IPO registrar for Excelsoft Technologies is MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status BSE Open the BSE website on smart device - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx 2. Select ‘equity’ in the issue type.

3. From the issue name dropdown, choose Excelsoft Technologies Limited.

4. Enter your Application Number or PAN.

5. Complete the verification by checking the “I am not a robot” box, then click Search.

NSE Go to the NSE’s allotment status page at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids 2. Select “Equity and SME IPO bids”.

3. From the Issue Name dropdown, choose “Excelsoft Technologies Limited.”

4. Enter your PAN and Application Number.

5. Click Submit to view your allotment status.

MUFG Intime India Go to the IPO registrar’s website using this link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html 2. From the Select Company dropdown, choose ‘Excelsoft Technologies Limited’.

3. Pick one of the options — PAN, Application Number, DP ID, or Account Number.

4. Enter the required information based on the option you selected.

5. Click Search to view the status.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO details

Excelsoft Technologies IPO

Excelsoft Technologies IPO saw strong demand, being subscribed 43.19 times overall, according to NSE data. The retail investor segment was subscribed 15.62 times, while the NII category drew even heavier interest at 101.69 times. The QIB portion also saw robust participation, receiving 47.55 times subscription.

The ₹500 crore public issue comprises a fresh issuance of 1.50 crore shares worth ₹180 crore, along with an offer for sale of 2.67 crore shares totaling ₹320 crore.

The price band is set at ₹114– ₹120 per share, and the minimum lot size is 125 shares, translating to a minimum retail investment of ₹15,000. The IPO is scheduled to list on both the NSE and BSE, with a tentative listing date of Wednesday, November 26.

IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, November 24. Refunds for applicants who are not allotted shares will be processed on November 25, and allotted shares will be credited the same day.

The company intends to use the fresh issue proceeds to finance capital expenditure for constructing a new building at its Mysore property, upgrade external electrical systems and IT infrastructure, and for general corporate purposes.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar.