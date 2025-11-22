Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date likely soon. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of SaaS solutions and services provider Excelsoft Technologies Ltd strong demand during its subscription period. Investors now focus on Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date which is likely soon.

The public issue was open for subscription from November 19 to November 21. Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date is likely to be out soon. Since November 22 and 23 fall on a weekend, Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status is likely to be finalised next week on November 24. The IPO listing date is November 26 and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on November 25.

Investors can check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar.

In order to do Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status online.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Excelsoft Technologies Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Excelsoft Technologies Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Excelsoft Technologies Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP Today Excelsoft Technologies shares are commanding a modest premium in the grey market. According to websites tracking the grey market premium, Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹8 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Excelsoft Technologies shares are trading higher by ₹8 apiece than their issue price.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹128 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly nearly 7% to the IPO price of ₹120 per share.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription on Wednesday, November 19, and closed on Friday, November 21. Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date is likely November 24, and the IPO listing date is November 26. Excelsoft Technologies shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO price band was ₹114 to ₹120 per share. The company raised ₹500 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.50 crore shares worth ₹180 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) of 2.67 crore equity shares amounting to ₹320 crore.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO was subscribed 43.19 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 15.62 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 101.69 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 47.55 times subscription.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar.

