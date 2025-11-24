Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP falls; Steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, MUFG Intime

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised soon. The public issue of SaaS solutions and services provider Excelsoft Technologies Ltd was open from November 19 to 21, and Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, 24 November 2025. The IPO listing date is November 26 and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on November 25 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.
Investors can check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar.
Excelsoft Technologies shares are commanding a modest grey market premium (GMP). Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹8 per share, market experts said. Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹128 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly nearly 7% to the IPO price of ₹120 per share.
Stay tuned to our Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Live Blog for the latest updates.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: Steps to check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE
Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’
Step 3] Choose ‘Excelsoft Technologies Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number
Step 5] Click on Submit.
Your Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: Here’s how to check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE
Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type
Step 3] Choose ‘Excelsoft Technologies Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN
Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’
Your Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: Investors can check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: The public issue of SaaS solutions and services provider Excelsoft Technologies Ltd was open from November 19 to 21, and Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, 24 November 2025. The IPO listing date is November 26 and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on November 25 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised soon after the public issue of SaaS solutions and services provider ended with strong subscription. Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, 24 November 2025.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.