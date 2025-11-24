Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP falls; Steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, MUFG Intime

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment LIVE: Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised soon. The public issue of SaaS solutions and services provider Excelsoft Technologies Ltd was open from November 19 to 21, and Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, 24 November 2025. The IPO listing date is November 26 and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on November 25 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP Today

Excelsoft Technologies shares are commanding a modest grey market premium (GMP). Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹8 per share, market experts said. Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹128 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly nearly 7% to the IPO price of ₹120 per share.

