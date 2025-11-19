Excelsoft Technologies IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status to review. Good or bad for investors?

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd has hit the Indian primary market and will remain open until November 21, 2025. The global vertical SaaS company has declared the Excelsoft Technologies IPO price band at ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The company aims to raise ₹500 crore, out of which ₹180 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹380 crore is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

Meanwhile, shares of the global vertical SaaS company are available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market today.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO details Here we list out 10 important Excelsoft Technologies IPO details:

1] Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market today.

2] Excelsoft Technologies IPO price: The company has declared a price band of the public issue at ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share.

3] Excelsoft Technologies IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 21 November 2025.

4] Excelsoft Technologies IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹500 crore, out of which ₹180 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹380 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Excelsoft Technologies IPO lot size: The public issue comprises 125 company shares.

6] Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date: The most likely Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date is 22 November 2025. However, in the event of a delay due to Saturday falling on 22 November 2025, we can expect finalisation of the share allocation on 24 November 2025.

7] Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Excelsoft Technologies IPO lead manager: Anand Rathi Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

9] Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing: The most likely date for share listing is 26 November 2025.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Good or bad for investors? 10] Excelsoft Technologies IPO review: On whether the public issue is good to apply or not, Swastika Investmart said, "The SaaS company has demonstrated significant financial health, highlighted by a ~172% PAT surge in FY25. It is highly reliant on the Pearson Education Group (~59% of revenue), posing a significant disruption risk. From a valuations and rating perspective, the public issue seems aggressively priced (P/E ~ 35), leading to a neutral rating with an expectation of only a minor listing gain."

Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Reliance Securities IPO note says, “The use of IPO proceeds to scale infrastructure, combined with its investment in AI and LLMs, positions it for significant future optionality. However, the key to value creation will hinge on execution, including scaling global operations, delivering AI-based product innovations, and managing capital expenditures effectively. Owing to strong developments, we recommend ‘Subscribe’ to the public issue.”