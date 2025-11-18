Excelsoft Technologies IPO: GMP, dates, price band, other key details in 10 points

Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Excelsoft Technologies, a SaaS company, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, November 19. The book build issue of ₹500 crore combines a fresh issue of about 1.50 crore shares to raise ₹180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.67 crore shares for ₹320 crore.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP According to grey market sources, Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP on November 18 was ₹16. This indicates the issue may be listed at a premium of 13 per cent over the issue price.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO key details 1. Excelsoft Technologies IPO price band: The mainboard IPO's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share.

2. Excelsoft Technologies IPO date: The IPO is opening for subscription on Wednesday, November 19, and will conclude on Friday, November 21.

3. Excelsoft Technologies IPO size: The ₹877.50 crore book build issue combines a fresh issue to raise ₹180 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of ₹320 crore.

4. Excelsoft Technologies IPO reservation: As much as 50 per cent of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35 per cent of the net issue is reserved for retail investors. The remaining 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

5. Excelsoft Technologies IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 125 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹120, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹15,000. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,95,000.

6. Excelsoft Technologies IPO book-running lead managers and registrar: Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Excelsoft Technologies IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

7. Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment date and listing date: As the IPO is closing on Friday, November 21, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Monday, November 24. Successful bidders can get the shares on Tuesday, November 25, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refunds on the same day. Excelsoft Technologies IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Wednesday, November 26.

8. Excelsoft Technologies IPO objects: The company intends to use the net proceeds of the issue for the purchase of land and construction of a new building, the upgradation and external electrical systems in Mysore, the upgradation of IT infrastructure, and for general corporate purposes.

9. Excelsoft Technologies business overview: As per the RHP, Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS company focused on the learning and assessment market. As of August 31, 2025, it caters to 76 clients spread across 19 countries.

10. Excelsoft Technologies' financial performance: The company earned a profit of ₹22.41 crore in FY23, which dropped to ₹12.75 crore in FY24 but bounced back to ₹34.69 crore in FY25. For the period June 30 in this financial year, its profit was ₹6 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹195.1 crore, rising to ₹198.30 crore in FY24 and ₹233.29 crore in FY25. For the period June 30 in this financial year, its revenue from operations was ₹55.72 crore.

Read all IPO-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar