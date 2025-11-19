Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints over 12% listing pop. Should you subscribe or not?

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 1 LIVE: The public offering for Excelsoft Technologies, a vertical SaaS (software-as-a-service) enterprise dedicated to the learning and assessment sector, will be open for subscriptions from November 19 until November 21. Excelsoft Technologies IPO price band has been established between ₹114 and ₹120 per share, giving the company a valuation of approximately ₹1,380 crore at the highest price point.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹15, which meant shares were trading at ₹135, just above their issue price of ₹120.

The Excelsoft Technologies IPO, amounting to ₹500 crore, plans to allocate ₹61.76 crore from the fresh issue for acquiring land and constructing a new facility at the Mysore property; ₹39.51 crore for upgrading and enhancing external electrical systems at its current Mysore location; ₹54.63 crore to support improvements to the company’s IT infrastructure, with the remainder directed towards general corporate needs.

With more than 20 years of experience, Excelsoft delivers technology-driven solutions across various learning and assessment sectors, primarily through long-term agreements with enterprise clients globally.

