Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 1.56x so far; Check subscription status, GMP - apply or not?

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Excelsoft Technologies has fixed its IPO price range at 114– 120 per share, with the offer open for subscription from November 19 to 21.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated20 Nov 2025, 10:11:52 AM IST
Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Excelsoft Technologies, a vertical SaaS provider focused on the learning and assessment space, will open its public issue for subscription from November 19 to 21. The IPO price band is set at 114– 120 per share, valuing the company at around 1,380 crore at the upper end.

The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) is 15, indicating that its shares are trading near 135, slightly above the issue price.

The 500-crore IPO includes plans to use 61.76 crore from the fresh issue to buy land and build a new facility at its Mysore campus, 39.51 crore for upgrading external electrical systems at the existing Mysore site, and 54.63 crore to enhance IT infrastructure. The remaining funds will go toward general corporate purposes.

With over two decades of experience, Excelsoft provides tech-enabled learning and assessment solutions through long-term contracts with enterprise clients worldwide.

(Stay tuned for more updates)

Follow updates here:
20 Nov 2025, 10:11:51 AM IST

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: IPO details

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: The company aims to raise 180 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while its promoter, Pedanta Technologies, will offload shares worth up to 320 crore via an offer-for-sale.

This brings the total IPO size down from the earlier proposed 700 crore outlined in the draft papers filed with SEBI in February. SEBI approved the company’s IPO proposal in July. The original plan was to issue new shares amounting to 210 crore and conduct an offer-for-sale of 490 crore.

