Excelsoft Technologies IPO day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 1.56x so far; Check subscription status, GMP - apply or not?

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Excelsoft Technologies, a vertical SaaS provider focused on the learning and assessment space, will open its public issue for subscription from November 19 to 21. The IPO price band is set at ₹114– ₹120 per share, valuing the company at around ₹1,380 crore at the upper end.

The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) is ₹15, indicating that its shares are trading near ₹135, slightly above the issue price.

The ₹500-crore IPO includes plans to use ₹61.76 crore from the fresh issue to buy land and build a new facility at its Mysore campus, ₹39.51 crore for upgrading external electrical systems at the existing Mysore site, and ₹54.63 crore to enhance IT infrastructure. The remaining funds will go toward general corporate purposes.

With over two decades of experience, Excelsoft provides tech-enabled learning and assessment solutions through long-term contracts with enterprise clients worldwide.

