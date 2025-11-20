Excelsoft Technologies IPO day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 1.56x so far; Check subscription status, GMP - apply or not?

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: Excelsoft Technologies, a vertical SaaS provider focused on the learning and assessment space, will open its public issue for subscription from November 19 to 21. The IPO price band is set at ₹114– ₹120 per share, valuing the company at around ₹1,380 crore at the upper end.
The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) is ₹15, indicating that its shares are trading near ₹135, slightly above the issue price.
The ₹500-crore IPO includes plans to use ₹61.76 crore from the fresh issue to buy land and build a new facility at its Mysore campus, ₹39.51 crore for upgrading external electrical systems at the existing Mysore site, and ₹54.63 crore to enhance IT infrastructure. The remaining funds will go toward general corporate purposes.
With over two decades of experience, Excelsoft provides tech-enabled learning and assessment solutions through long-term contracts with enterprise clients worldwide.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 2 LIVE: The company aims to raise ₹180 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while its promoter, Pedanta Technologies, will offload shares worth up to ₹320 crore via an offer-for-sale.
This brings the total IPO size down from the earlier proposed ₹700 crore outlined in the draft papers filed with SEBI in February. SEBI approved the company’s IPO proposal in July. The original plan was to issue new shares amounting to ₹210 crore and conduct an offer-for-sale of ₹490 crore.
