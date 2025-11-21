Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked nearly 9.8x so far; GMP signals 12% listing pop — Apply or not?

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Excelsoft Technologies entered its final day of bidding today. As of the second day, the issue was subscribed 6.88 times.

A vertical SaaS company specialising in learning and assessment solutions, Excelsoft had earlier raised ₹150 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. The IPO is priced in the range of ₹114–120 per share, valuing the firm at roughly ₹1,380 crore at the upper end.

The offering comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹320 crore. Of the fresh issue proceeds, the company plans to allocate ₹61.76 crore for land purchase and construction of a new building at its Mysuru property, ₹39.51 crore for upgrading external electrical systems at its existing Mysuru facility, and ₹54.63 crore for IT infrastructure enhancement. The remaining funds will go toward general corporate purposes.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today

Excelsoft Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) is ₹14 today. With the IPO price band set at ₹120, the estimated listing price is ₹134, implying an expected gain of 11.67% per share. The GMP has ranged between a low of ₹0.00 and a high of ₹30.00.

About Excelsoft Technologies

With over 20 years of experience, Excelsoft delivers technology-driven learning and assessment solutions to global enterprise clients.

Its major customers include Pearson Education, AQA Education, Colleges of Excellence, NxGen Asia, Pearson Professional Assessments, Sedtech, Ascend Learning, Brigham Young University–Idaho, Training Qualifications UK, Surala Net, Excel Public School, and The Chartered Quality Institute.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Excelsoft Technologies IPO